Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Shares of NYSE IBM remained flat at $186.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,435. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

