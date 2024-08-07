Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XVOL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XVOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XVOL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 5,025 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.83.

About Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF

The Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital growth with reduced volatility as compared to the S&P 500 by purchasing options contracts on the VIX Index. XVOL was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Acruence.

