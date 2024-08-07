Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,464 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $21,371,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $20,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,842,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,350. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

