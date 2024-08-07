Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.12. 2,714,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

