Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BUFG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 64,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55.

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BUFG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFG was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

