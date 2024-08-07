Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 938.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML stock traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $836.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $991.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $953.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

