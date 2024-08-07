Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $467.07. The stock had a trading volume of 643,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

