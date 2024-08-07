KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

KKR opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

