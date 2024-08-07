KOK Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 93% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $746,121.38 and $120,638.76 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00120879 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $58,154.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

