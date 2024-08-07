Koppers (KOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

