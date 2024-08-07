Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.80

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 2166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 in the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

