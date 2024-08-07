Kosmos Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,852 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 209% compared to the typical volume of 1,568 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

