Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. The stock had a trading volume of 337,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.54. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

