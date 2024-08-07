Kusama 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.60 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Kusama has a total market cap of $248.09 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $16.21 or 0.00029470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,304,988 coins and its circulating supply is 15,304,922 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

