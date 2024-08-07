Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.