Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.55.

LSCC stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

