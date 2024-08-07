Legal & General Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 218.88 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.31). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.71.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.69) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 275 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.65).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 926 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,721.79). In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,721.79). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £2,430.78 ($3,106.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,876. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.