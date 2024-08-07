Legal & General Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Legal & General Group Price Performance
LON:LGEN opened at GBX 218.88 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.31). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.69) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 275 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.65).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 926 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,721.79). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £2,430.78 ($3,106.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,876. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
