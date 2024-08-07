Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $165.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Get Leidos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.58. The company had a trading volume of 382,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,825. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $155.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.