Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $95.61.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
