Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 776,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,501. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -305.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LILA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

