Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

AVDL opened at $16.63 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

