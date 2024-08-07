LifeStance Health Group (LFST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. LifeStance Health Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,087,716 shares of company stock worth $24,010,444. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.