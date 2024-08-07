Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 1.6%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $538.49 and last traded at $540.21. Approximately 510,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,088,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $548.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.46.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.10 and a 200 day moving average of $457.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

