Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Loews has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, insider Marc A. Alpert 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc A. Alpert 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,553. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

