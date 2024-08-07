Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,039,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

