Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 9.8%

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $39.99. 1,112,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,299,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.