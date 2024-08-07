Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 946 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.87. 2,690,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,821,713. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

