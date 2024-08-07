Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 301 Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PRN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $133.65. 2,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0286 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

