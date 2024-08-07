Lynx Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 130 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $9.23 on Wednesday, hitting $184.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,560,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,221 shares of company stock worth $52,617,808. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

