Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $64,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,854. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

