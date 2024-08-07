Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New $58,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,882,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.33.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded up $42.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,853.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,661. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $1,878.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,650.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,621.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

