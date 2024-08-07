Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,380. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

