Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Lynx Investment Advisory owned 0.14% of SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

OBND traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 1,063 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

