Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 405 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.82. 12,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $969.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

