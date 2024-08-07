Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. 29,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $856.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

