Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 423 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $135.13. 1,419,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.62. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.46.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

