M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.45), with a volume of 14475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.58).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WINK
M Winkworth Price Performance
M Winkworth Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,230.77%.
M Winkworth Company Profile
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M Winkworth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.