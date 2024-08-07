M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.45), with a volume of 14475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WINK

M Winkworth Price Performance

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of £25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.