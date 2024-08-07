MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%.

MacroGenics Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 859,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,359. The company has a market capitalization of $206.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.