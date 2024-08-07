Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $266.56

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $266.56, but opened at $249.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $233.15, with a volume of 187,990 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.50.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.07 and a 200 day moving average of $245.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.