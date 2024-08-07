MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $218.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.10.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.58. The company had a trading volume of 155,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,599. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.11. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

