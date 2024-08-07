Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $6.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MLM opened at $544.84 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.70 and its 200-day moving average is $568.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

