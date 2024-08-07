Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.085-2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $12.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,374. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

