Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,257,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6,378.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 169,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of KW opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

