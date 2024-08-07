Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $56,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

