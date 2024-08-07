Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 185 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 96.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,672.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

