MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.41. MasterBrand shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 33,440 shares traded.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $638.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 71.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 51.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

See Also

