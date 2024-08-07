MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.41. MasterBrand shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 33,440 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $638.10 million during the quarter.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
