Mather Group LLC. Acquires 4,130 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.7 %

CARR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 693,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

