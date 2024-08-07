Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,211,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 302,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,975. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

