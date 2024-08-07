Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shell Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.14. 926,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,294. The company has a market capitalization of $224.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

