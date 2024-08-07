Mather Group LLC. Buys 3,167 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.08. 7,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $848.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

